Pending Class 10, 12 Board exams: Students who moved to a different place can appear there, says HRD Minister

Pending Class 10 & 12 Board exams: In what will spell major relief for Class 10 and 12 students who moved to a different district or state when schools were shut after Coronavirus lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced that such students can appear for their pending Board exams wherever they currently are.

Owing to the travel restrictions during COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the minister said these students will not be required to commute to their previous board exam centre. Regarding the modalities of registering for this facility, Nishank said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon be making announcements in this regards.

The minister made the announcement in a tweet.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ further added that the students of Class 10 and 12 who are yet to appear for their pending board exams, but have travelled away from their exam centres when the lockdown was enforced, will not have to go back and they can appear at their current places.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue a notification to clear out the modalities for registration for such requests, he said.

The board exams 2020, which were postponed when a lockdown was clamped to control the spread of Coronavirus on March 25 after PM Narendra Modi’s late-night announcement the day before, will now be held from July 1 to July 15.