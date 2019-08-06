PDIL NOIDA Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for over 500 posts – check details

Know how selection will be done.

PDIL NOIDA Recruitment 2019: The Projects and Development India Limited (PDIL), Noida has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of draughtman, management trainees, engineer grade -III/executive grade III, junior construction supervisor/junior drafting staff, senior drafting staff and consultants/advisors/ senior advisor for jobs at number of projects across the country and any of the branch offices located in the country.

Those who wish to apply may do so through official website on or before August 21. It is to be noted that recruitment for MT in engineering will be done through the process of GATE 2019 Score.

PDIL NOIDA Recruitment 2019: Dates to remember

Last Date subline application through online mode: August 21

Vacancy details

Total number of posts: 89

Mechanical: 12 positions

Management Trainee

Process (Chemical): 9 positions

Electrical – 8 positions

Civil: 12 positions

Computer – 4 positions

Instrumentation – 5 positions

Metallurgy – 1 positions

Management Services – 4 positions

Finance – 8 positions

E1 Grade( HR and Finance Discipline)

HR/ Personnel & Administration – 4 positions

Draughtsman

Process (Chemical) – 3 positions

Civil – 3 positions

Mechanical – 6 positions

Instrumentation – 5 positions

Electrical – 2 positions

Electrical Engineering – 6 positions

Instrumentation Engineering – 1 position

Consultants/Advisors/Senior Advisor – 30 positions

Civil Engineering – 5 positions

Me Mechinary – 4 positions

Piping Me Designer – 1 positions

Mechanical Engineering – 1 position

Process Engineering – 8 positions

ME P V Me – 3 positions

Total Posts – 391

Engineer Grade-II/Executive Grade-II – 171 positions

Engineer Grade-III/Executive Grade-III – 109 positions

Engineer Grade-I /Executive Grade-I – 61 positions

Junior Construction Supervisor /Junior Drafting Staff (5) – 15 positions

Junior Construction Supervisor /Junior. Drafting Staff (2) – 22 positions

Senior Drafting Staff – 13 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Management Trainee

Engineer / Executive/MT – Engineering Degree in concerned subject

Draughtsman/Senior Drafting Staff/ Jr. Const. Supervisor /Jr. Drafting – Diploma/IT in concerned subject

Consultants/Advisors/Sr. Advisor – Degree or Diploma in relvant field

Experience:

Engineer Grade-III/Executive Grade/ Junior Construction Supervisor /Junior Drafting Staff (5)/Finance 1/HR/ Personnel & Administration – 2 years

Engineer Grade-II/Executive Grade-II/ Junior Constuction Supervisor /Junior Drafting Staff (5)/Finance 2- 5 years

Engineer Grade-I /Executive Grade-I / Senior Drafting Staff – 8 years

Senior Draughtsman – 6 Years

MT – No experience

Consultants/Advisors/Senior Advisor – 20 years of experience

Draughtsman – 2 years

Selection process

Selection of candidates will be done through interview

How to Apply

Those candidates who are found eligible may apply through the official website on or before August 21.

Application Fee

Candidates in general, OBC and EWS will have to pay Rs 400, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 200.