PDIL NOIDA Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for over 500 posts – check details

PDIL NOIDA Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for a number of posts
PDIL NOIDA Recruitment 2019: The Projects and Development India Limited (PDIL), Noida has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of draughtman, management trainees, engineer grade -III/executive grade III, junior construction supervisor/junior drafting staff, senior drafting staff and consultants/advisors/ senior advisor for jobs at number of projects across the country and any of the branch offices located in the country.
Those who wish to apply may do so through official website on or before August 21. It is to be noted that recruitment for MT in engineering will be done through the process of GATE 2019 Score.
PDIL NOIDA Recruitment 2019: Dates to remember
Last Date subline application through online mode: August 21
Vacancy details
Total number of posts: 89
Mechanical: 12 positions
Management Trainee
Process (Chemical): 9 positions
Electrical – 8 positions
Civil: 12 positions
Computer – 4 positions
Instrumentation – 5 positions
Metallurgy – 1 positions
Management Services – 4 positions
Finance – 8 positions
E1 Grade( HR and Finance Discipline)
HR/ Personnel & Administration – 4 positions
Draughtsman
Process (Chemical) – 3 positions
Civil – 3 positions
Mechanical – 6 positions
Instrumentation – 5 positions
Electrical – 2 positions
Electrical Engineering – 6 positions
Instrumentation Engineering – 1 position
Consultants/Advisors/Senior Advisor – 30 positions
Civil Engineering – 5 positions
Me Mechinary – 4 positions
Piping Me Designer – 1 positions
Mechanical Engineering – 1 position
Process Engineering – 8 positions
ME P V Me – 3 positions
Total Posts – 391
Engineer Grade-II/Executive Grade-II – 171 positions
Engineer Grade-III/Executive Grade-III – 109 positions
Engineer Grade-I /Executive Grade-I – 61 positions
Junior Construction Supervisor /Junior Drafting Staff (5) – 15 positions
Junior Construction Supervisor /Junior. Drafting Staff (2) – 22 positions
Senior Drafting Staff – 13 positions
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Management Trainee
Engineer / Executive/MT – Engineering Degree in concerned subject
Draughtsman/Senior Drafting Staff/ Jr. Const. Supervisor /Jr. Drafting – Diploma/IT in concerned subject
Consultants/Advisors/Sr. Advisor – Degree or Diploma in relvant field
Experience:
Engineer Grade-III/Executive Grade/ Junior Construction Supervisor /Junior Drafting Staff (5)/Finance 1/HR/ Personnel & Administration – 2 years
Engineer Grade-II/Executive Grade-II/ Junior Constuction Supervisor /Junior Drafting Staff (5)/Finance 2- 5 years
Engineer Grade-I /Executive Grade-I / Senior Drafting Staff – 8 years
Senior Draughtsman – 6 Years
MT – No experience
Consultants/Advisors/Senior Advisor – 20 years of experience
Draughtsman – 2 years
Selection process
Selection of candidates will be done through interview
How to Apply
Those candidates who are found eligible may apply through the official website on or before August 21.
Application Fee
Candidates in general, OBC and EWS will have to pay Rs 400, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 200.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.