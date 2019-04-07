Paytm Mall plans to hire 300 people in next few months

By: | Updated: April 7, 2019 10:54 PM

Paytm Mall SVP Srinivas Mothey said: "We are observing strong traction for O2O with the business. To support this growth, we have re-aligned some of our teams and have added 200 more people for the business."

Paytm Mall, Alibaba, SVP Srinivas Mothey, O2O business, latest news on paytm mallPaytm Mall is fast emerging as the preferred online-to-offline (O2O) platform across the country and has witnessed over 200 per cent growth for their O2O business in the last six months.

Alibaba-backed Indian e-commerce firm Paytm Mall Sunday said it has hired 200 people across various functions and is planning to hire another 300 in the coming months. Paytm Mall is fast emerging as the preferred online-to-offline (O2O) platform across the country and has witnessed over 200 per cent growth for their O2O business in the last six months.

Also read:  Jeff Bezos still the richest man on earth, ahead of Bill Gates despite whooping $35 billion divorce

Paytm Mall SVP Srinivas Mothey said: “We are observing strong traction for O2O with the business. To support this growth, we have re-aligned some of our teams and have added 200 more people for the business.” “We further plan to add an additional workforce of 300 people across business, technology, and product in the next few months.”With O2O, Paytm Mall is ensuring availability of a wide range of products and offers across online and offline stores, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Paytm Mall plans to hire 300 people in next few months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition