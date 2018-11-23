Paytm jobs alert! What aspirants need to know and how to apply

The person must have experience with Big Data technologies.

One of India’s leading e-commerce company Paytm is looking to fill the vacancy of Business Analyst for its Noida location. Those candidates who have the experience with Big Data technologies may apply for the said post. He/she may apply at https://jobs.lever.co/paytm/335e68d4-12cc-4d68-b1e4-eb6f4f7f1055/apply

Job description:-

1) Candidates selected will be responsible for analysing manipulate, raw data, process data and cleanse using Hive/SQL/R/Python.

2) He/she will have to work on insights on the effectiveness of the process in Paytm Payments Bank.

3) The person will also have to create new dashboards/reports and enhance current reports.

4) The person must also be able to develop forecasting models which consider historical trends, new product introductions, current capacity and promotional offers.

Paytm is a leading e-commerce Paytm system and digital wallet company in India. The company is serving more than 7 million merchants and allows its consumers to make seamless mobile payments from Cards, Bank Accounts and Digital Credit. The company has also launched Paytm app for Canadian phones and payment. The annual revenue of the company is 814 crore.

Important technical skills

1. The person must have experience in Excel, VBA, SQL, R/Python

3. He/she must be familiar with visualisation tools like Grafana, Tableau

4. The selected candidate must be familiar with basic statistical techniques for optimisation and prediction.

Desired experience:

1. The candidate must have 3-6 years of experience in analytics company or analytics divisions of e-commerce/consulting firms.

2. The must person must have the ability to work under pressure

3. He/she must have the ability for structured problem-solving.

Earlier this year, Paytm Mall, which is owned by Paytm Ecommerce Pvt. Ltd, launched the second edition of the Campus Icon programme, with the aim to recruit 5000 college students. The programme for five weeks was designed to help students to increase their vocational abilities. It said the participants would assign a number of exercises in marketing, sales and technology, that would improve their skills.