PayPal is hiring! Good news for techies, digital payments major to hire 600 – know details

While the PayPal tech centres have been in India cumulatively for 12 years now, the innovation labs were launched last year (2017) in an effort to upskill employees and give rise to innovation within the company.

Digital payments major PayPal views India as a key growth market and plans to hire as many as 600 techies by December including in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) domains. “We plan to increase the headcount by 600 in 2018. Some of the job roles that PayPal intends to hire for include application developers- Java, Node JS; back-end developers- data engineers, data experts and product managers,” Guru Bhat, GM Technology & Head of Engineering, PayPal told PTI.

PayPal has two tech centres in Chennai and Bengaluru. Its current headcount of 1,700 has doubled since 2016. “For PayPal, the India centres are key and strategic. This is a great opportunity for us in terms of not just business but also to leverage the great talent that exists here,” Bhat said. He added that the company will recruit fresh as well as lateral hires who will be contributing in the areas of AI and ML.

Bhat noted that digital payments space in India is extremely exciting at present as the government is pushing digitisation, and that PayPal is in a good position to add value to the customer. “As a company we are growing and we are growing very rapidly over 20 per cent year-on-year in revenue,” Bhat said.

While the PayPal tech centres have been in India cumulatively for 12 years now, the innovation labs were launched last year (2017) in an effort to upskill employees and give rise to innovation within the company. These facilities are within the tech centres.

PayPal is available in more than 200 markets around the world. The PayPal platform, including Braintree, Venmo and Xoom, enables consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies, as per the company website.