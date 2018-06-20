Pawan Hans Limited Recruitment: Jobs announced in India’s largest helicopter company – Check how to apply www.pawanhans.co.in



Pawan Hans Limited, India’s largest helicopter company, has invited applications for recruitment to various posts. (Image: Reuters)

Pawan Hans Limited, India’s largest helicopter company, has invited applications for recruitment to various posts. Young aspiring candidates having excellent analytical skills and passion to make their career in the aviation industry as helicopter pilot through its Cadet Pilot Scheme can apply. The last date for submit of application is July 31, 2018.

Name of Post:-

Helicopter Pilot/ Junior Pilot- 10 vacancies

Educational qualification:-

Candidates must have qualified the Higher Secondary examination with Physics, Mathematics and English or its equivalent from any recognised board with 60 percent marks in aggregate. However, the relaxation is there for SC/ST candidates of 55 percent.

Age criteria:

Candidates aged 17-25 years (as on the last date of application i.e. 31.07.2018). can apply. Relaxation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes (SC/ST/OBC) candidates are there as per norms of Government of India.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected for the above-mentioned posts after they qualify – Written test, Psychometric test and Personal Interview.

Medical Fitness:

The status of medical fitness should be as certified by DGCA empanelled doctor or medical establishment for the issue of Student Pilots Licence (SPL) prior to the commencement of the flying training is mandatory. The candidates should obtain Class-I Medical Fitness from Authorised centres of DGCA prior to the commencement of flying training.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General caste are required to pay a non- refundable amount of Rs 2,950/- inclusive of GST @ 18% drawn in favour of Pawan Hans Ltd, payable at NOIDA/Delhi. However, candidates belonging to SC and ST are exempted from payment of application fee.

How to apply:

The eligible candidates have to follow the online process for applications. The candidate needs to visit its official website- www.pawanhans.co.in. The candidate has to send filled and signed a print out of the online application form after affixing a recent passport size photograph accompanied by copies of self-attested testimonials in support of age, caste and qualification etc.