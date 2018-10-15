Patna University recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced at patnauniversity.ac.in; how to apply, other details

Patna University Recruitment 2018!

Patna University as a part of its fresh recruitment process has invited candidates to apply for the post of guest/ Part-time Teachers at patnauniversity.ac.in. Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website to check their eligibility before applying online for the vacancy. According to the notification released on the official website, a total of 124 posts are on offer. The recruitment process is being conducted to hire teachers for different subjects in the various department of the university and its constituent colleges. The last date to apply for the same is October 25, 2018. Once the application forms have been filled in by the candidate, the hard copy of the same has to be sent to the office of the registrar on or before October 31, 2018. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

Patna University recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Patna University at patnauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Login to your account using your Application ID and Mobile no.

Step 3: Now fill in the application form and complete the registration process

Step 4: Enter all the needed information correctly and carefully

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the form

Patna University recruitment 2018: Application fees-

While General/OBC/BC candidates need to pay Rs 1000 towards their application fees, SC/ST candidates are requested to pay Rs 750.

Patna University recruitment 2018: Subjects-

The 124 posts arre offer for these subjects- Sanskrit, Hindi, Political Science, A.I.H.&Arch., Psychology, English, Philosophy, Urdu, History, Geography, Economics, P.M.I.R, Sociology, Home Science, Home Science, Education, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Geology, Mathematics, Statistics, Rural Studies and Bio-Chemistry.

Patna University recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1. A masters degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks.

2. Candidates must have cleared NET conducted by UGC, CSIR or similar test.

3. Minimum age- 23 years, Maximum age- 55 years (as on September 31, 2018)

Note: Candidates need to make sure that they go through the full notification that is available on the official website before filling the online application.