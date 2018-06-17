Patna Smart City jobs: Several positions open with salary as high as Rs 2.25 lakh/month; details here

Patna Smart City jobs: The PSCL is now inviting applications from experienced and dynamic professionals to come and be a part of the project for the urban transformation of the capital city of Bihar.

Patna Smart City jobs: The Patna Smart City Limited (PSCL) has invited aspirants to be a part of a new project aimed at making the city more functional, efficient and smart. The PSCL is now inviting applications from experienced and dynamic professionals to come and be a part of the project for the urban transformation of the capital city of Bihar. Those who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of Patna Nagar Nigam to fill up the form for the same. Mentioned below are a few details that applicants need to keep in mind:-

Patna Smart City jobs: Posts on offer along with pay details-

1. Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- 1 position| Rs 2,25,000 per month

2. Chief Finance officer (CFO) – 1 position| Rs 1,25,000

3. Sr. Manager – (Technical)- 2 positions | Rs 1,25,000

4. Company Secretary (CS)- 1 position | Rs 90,000

5. Manager – (Technical)- 3 positions | Rs 85,000

6. Manager – (Finance & Procurement)- 1 position | Rs 85,000

7. Manager – (Monitoring & Evaluation)- 1 position | Rs 85,000

8. Manager – (Implementation & Control)- 1 position | Rs 85,000

9. Manager – IT- 1 position | Rs 85,000

10. Public Relation Officer(PRO)- 1 position | Rs 70,000

Patna Smart City jobs: Other important details-

1. Application form with complete details should be sent through E-mail on patnasmartcity.pscl@gmail.com latest by 3 PM on 05-07-2018 with all attachments.

2. Application charges for Unreserved/BC/EBC category is INR 500 and for SC/ST category is INR 250 in the form of Demand Draft from a nationalized bank in the name of “Managing Director, Patna Smart City Limited” payable at Patna. The applicants are required to attach the scan copy of draft in their application and later have to submit physical DD at the time of interview.

3. In the event of qualification or experience certificate, age proof, caste certificate or any other document found to be incorrect or false after the recruitment, the employment contract will be terminated and suitable legal action will be initiated against the candidate. In this case PSCL will have right to reclaim any or all compensation paid to the candidate.

4. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the interview and further process through website and email.

5. Candidates who have already submitted the application in accordance with earlier advertisement need not submit it again.

Note: As per Notification of General Administration Department vide notification no 963 dated 20-01-16 and letter no 11@vk0uh0&I&11@2015lk0iz0&2342 Dated-15.02.16 35% seats are reserved for female candidates. Also in accordance with notification no 963 dated 20-01-16 if these post remain vacant on account of unavailability of qualified female candidates then male candidates (General/Reservation) will be considered for the same.