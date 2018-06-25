Patanjali Jobs 2018: Recruitment on but don’t fall prey to any agent – Check authorised contact details here

Patanjali is hiring.

Patanjali Jobs 2018: Baba Ramdev led Patanjali recently announced that it is looking to hire a huge number of people across India in various districts. The Haridwar-based company is looking to ‘urgently’ hire people from across the country. Patanjali on Monday invited applications for the post of ‘salesmen’. In its job advertisement, Patanjali said, “Salesmen urgently required. A golden opportunity to make a great career as salesmen in various divisions of Patanjali including food (Atta, Rice, Juice, Oil, Biscuit), personal care, home care, and astha pooja samagri.”

Here is all you need to know about Patanjali salesman jobs:-

– Eligibility: A minimum of a 12th pass, B.A, M.A or M.B.A is required to be eligible. Also, preference would be given to those who possess one or two years experience in the FMCG sector.

– Selection and training camp will be held between June 23 to June 27, 2018. The last date for registration was June 22.

– Salesmen would be paid wages through Patanjali’s main distributor.

– There is a requirement of 40 to 50 salesmen in every district. For home delivery and ready stock sales, they need 50 to 100 youngsters.

– Salary: Remuneration ranges from Rs 8000 to Rs 15000 depending on the city category and qualifications.

Note: “Regarding this recruitment only contact our authorized coordinator/ASM mobile number given below. Please remember don’t fall prey to any agent for the job and do not pay any money either.”

Here is whom you need to ‘Contact for Selection’:

How to apply:

For registration, the candidate can contact authorised Patanjali coordinator/ASM mobile numbers that have been published in major newspapers today. Patanjali has also started selling its products online. In April, the company said it was clocking an online sale of up to Rs 15 crore daily. “We are doing online business of Rs 10 to 15 crore, and expect it to increase further every month,” Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishna was quoted as saying by PTI.