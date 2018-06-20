Patanjali Job ‘Tsunami’! Baba Ramdev is hiring whopping over 50,000 people across India – Here’re all details

Baba Ramdev practicing Yoga at Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi along with Babul Suprio and Ira Trivedi. (Twitter/@tijarawala)

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is on a hiring spree. The Haridwar-based company is looking to urgently hire thousands of youth across the country. Patanjali has been expanding its footprint in diverse sectors. After emerging as a major FMCG brand, the company is now all set to enter the garment business with ‘Patanjali Paridhan’ and even technology with the soon-to-be launched Kimbho app in a bid to counter WhatsApp. Baba Ramdev has said in past that Patanjali will become world’s largest FMCG brand by 2020.

Here is all you need to know about the jobs offered by Patanjali:

Number of vacancies: Patanjali is looking to hire 40 to 50 salesman in each district of the country. The salesman will get the opportunity to work in various divisions of Patanjali including food (atta, rice, hice, oil, biscuit), personal care, home care and Astha pooja items. As per knowindia.gov.in, there are 716 districts in India administered by their respective State/UT Government. This means, Patanjali has opportunities for over 35,000 salesman across India.

Patanjali is also looking to hire 50 to 100 youngsters for home delivery of products in each district of the country.

Eligibility: Minimum 12th pass, B.A/M.A/MBA. Patanjali will give preference to those who possess one or two years of experience in the FMCG sector.

Salary: Patanjali will provide remuneration ranging from Rs 8000 to Rs 15,000 as per city category and qualifications.

Selection and training camps: Patanjali will organise selection and training camps between 23rd to 27th June 2018. Registration is mandatory. The last date of registration in 22nd June 2018.

How to apply: Baba Ramdev’s company has warned individuals to not fall prey to any fake agents for the job. For registration, the candidate can contact authorised Patanjali coordinator/ASM mobile numbers that have been published in major newspapers today.

Patanjali has also started selling its products online. In April, the company said it was clocking an online sale of up to Rs 15 crore daily. “We are doing online business of Rs 10 to 15 crore, and expect it to increase further every month,” Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishna was quoted as saying by PTI.