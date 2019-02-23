Paschim Bardhaman District Court Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 113 vacancies; check how to apply

Paschim Bardhaman District Court Recruitment 2019

Paschim Bardhaman District Court Recruitment 2019: Office of Paschim Bardhaman District magistrate in West Bengal has released a notification, inviting application for 113 vacancies in the organisation. The vacancies are in posts of steno, typist, lower division clerk among other posts. The application starts from February 22, 2019 and the last date is on March 14, 2019.

Paschim Bardhaman District Court Vacancy details:

Peon/ Farash/ Dayguard/ Nightguard : 50 Posts

Lower Division Clerk: 42 Posts

Stenographer: 10 Posts

Process Server: 06 Posts

Typist/copyist : 04 Posts

Sweeper: 01 Post

Paschim Bardhaman District Court Vacancy: Important Dates:

Application commences: 22.02.2019

Application ends: 14.03.2019 by 23:30 hours

Paschim Bardhaman District Court Vacancy: Age Limit:

The candidates should be within the age of 18 to 40 years.

Age of SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates will be allowed as per government rules.

Educational Qualification for applicants:

> Stenographer/ Lower Division Clerk/ Typist/ copyist : Madhyamik or equivalent examination from any recognized central or state Board

> Process Server/ Peon/ Day guard/ Nightguard/Farash: Class-VIII pass certificate from any recognized school or any other Institution recognized by the Government.

> Sweeper : The applicants must have proficient in reading and writing Bengali

Paschim Bardhaman District Court Vacancy: Payscale:

>Stenographer (Group-B) : Rs 7100 to Rs 37,600 + Grade Pay Rs 3900 (10 vacancies)

> Lower Division Clerk (Group-C) : Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 + Grade Pay Rs 2600 (42 vacancies)

> Typist/ copyist (Group-C): Rs 5400 to Rs 25,200 + Grade Pay Rs 2600 (4 vacancies)

> Process Server (Group-D): Rs 5400 to Rs 25,200 + Grade Pay Rs 2300 (6 vacancies)

> Peon/ Farash/ Dayguard/ Nightguard (Group-D):

Rs 4900 to Rs 16,200 + Grade Pay Rs 1700 (50 vacancies)

> Sweeper (Group-D): Rs 4900 toRs 16,200 + Grade Pay Rs 1700 (1 vacancies)

Paschim Bardhaman District Court Vacancy: How to Apply

The candidates can apply for the vacancies from the official website of Paschim Bardhaman District Court.

1. Go to New Registration

2. Accept the terms and conditions

3. Fill in with relevant details and click on ‘Accept terms and conditions’

4. Click on submit

5. Note down the Registration number for further reference