​​​
  3. OYO to hire over 2,000 tech experts, engineers by 2020

OYO to hire over 2,000 tech experts, engineers by 2020

Hospitality firm OYO Friday said it plans to hire over 2,000 technology experts and engineers by 2020.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 3:52 PM
OYO, OYO rooms, oyo jobs, oyo to hire tech experts, jobs vaccancy in oyo At OYO, 700 technology experts and engineers have developed over 20 in-house products helping 10,000 plus asset partners globally and making them better hospitality players, OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said. (PTI)

Hospitality firm OYO Friday said it plans to hire over 2,000 technology experts and engineers by 2020. At OYO, 700 technology experts and engineers have developed over 20 in-house products helping 10,000 plus asset partners globally and making them better hospitality players, OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

“With another 2,020 experts joining us by 2020, we will continue to invest in technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT, that will make curated guest experiences at every price point a reality, while ensuring sustainable incomes for partners and livelihood opportunities for several Indians,” he added.

As an intersection of real estate, hospitality and technology, the company has over 20 technological products that power various business verticals, OYO said. At present, the company offers multiple app-based solutions for its customers, employees and asset partners, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top