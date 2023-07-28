Over 9 lakh vacant posts in govt departments till March 1, 2022; Centre to fill these in mission mode!

There are around 9.64 lakh vacancies in government departments for different posts and departments as on March 1, 2022. The update was shared by the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, Dr Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (July 26).

“As per the Annual Report of Pay Research Units of the Department of Expenditure, the total vacant posts in Government departments, as on March 1, 2022, was 9,64,359,” Singh said.

The Union Minister made the statement in response to the questions raised by Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

The MPs had asked the Centre about the details of the total vacant posts that existed in various Government departments and agencies across the country during the past ten years as on June 30, 2023.

‘Vacant posts being filled in Mission Mode’

The Union Minister also highlighted that the government is working in mission mode to fill these vacant seats and has been planning Rozgar mela events across the country.

“Filling up of vacant posts in various Ministries/ Departments is a continuous process. As part of Rozgar Mela, the vacant posts are being filled in a Mission Mode,” Singh informed Lok Sabha.

“DoPT has been directing ministries/ departments of the Central Government, from time to time, to fill up vacant posts in a time-bound manner,” he added.

"DoPT has been directing ministries/ departments of the Central Government, from time to time, to fill up vacant posts in a time-bound manner," he added.

The Central ministries/ departments/ Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs)/ autonomous bodies including health and education institutes, public sector banks and more recruit personnel either directly or through recruitment agencies like – the Staff Selection Commission, Union Public Service Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection and more.