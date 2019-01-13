Over 5,000 teachers to be regularised, says Punjab education minister O P Soni

Talking to media here, Soni said the state government has been making efforts to uplift educational standards in the state. (IE)

Punjab Education Minister O P Soni said Sunday the state government will regularise 5,178 teachers with full pay scale next month. Talking to media here, Soni said the state government has been making efforts to uplift educational standards in the state. “To achieve this goal, the regularisation of teachers is in process so that they can teach students sincerely,” he said. He said ‘Sikhya Providers’ and “volunteer teachers” will get a pay hike of Rs 1,500 from next month.

The minister informed that those teachers who were suspended during their protests had been reinstated and the teachers who were temporarily sent to distant places had been ordered to join at their parent stations. Soni, however, warned teachers take part in protests in future would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them.