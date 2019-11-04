Over 44,000 people register for Army recruitment rally in Jammu

This rally is being conducted to provide employment to youth from three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua.

Over 44,000 aspirants from three districts of Jammu region have registered themselves to serve the country as the Army on Sunday commenced a 10-day recruitment rally in Samba district to provide employment to the local youth. This is the first major recruitment rally in the newly created Union Territory and the second in the past three months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions on August 5.

Earlier in September, a seven-day recruitment rally by the Army in Reasi district saw participation of over 29,000 local youth. “As many as 44,117 aspirants from Jammu region have registered and likely to be screened for their physical and medical fitness during the 10 days long recruitment rally in Samba,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said. He said the recruitment rally through Army recruitment office in Jammu commenced at Samba and would continue till November 12.

This rally is being conducted to provide employment to youth from three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua. On the first day, 3,067 candidates from Jammu district appeared for physical fitness tests, the officer said. He said the vacancies are open for six categories, including soldier general duty, soldier technical, soldier technical nursing assistance (Army Medical Corps) and soldier technical nursing assistance veterinary, soldier clerk and soldier tradesman.

“The recruitment process is divided into several categories and rounds which include physical fitness test, medical test and written test. The recruitment process is totally computerised and is absolutely transparent,” Lt Col Anand said. He said special emphasis is being made to make all the prospective candidates understand this process so that they do not fall prey to touts.

“Selected candidates will be inducted into the various arms and services of the Army,” he said. Lt Col Anand said the massive response to the rally is an indicator of the desire of the youth to opt for peace and progress.

“This recruitment rally across the Jammu region goes a long way in meeting the aspirations of the youth of the hinterland and remote areas, who wish to join the Army, serve the nation and carve out a brighter future for themselves and their families,” he said.