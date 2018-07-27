Over 3,000 people apply for 10 Joint Secretary-level posts through government’s lateral entry scheme

Minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh had told the Parliament on Wednesday that it would introduce new approaches. (Source: IE)

On June 10, the government had put out advertisements in leading newspapers asking for applications for 10 positions of joint secretaries to be hired through the ‘lateral entry’ route. It has received more than 3,000 applications for the posts so far with the deadline set for July 30, Hindustan Times reported, citing a source privy to the developments. The advertisements said that the applicants should be working at ‘comparable levels in private sector companies, consultancy organisations, international/multinational organisations with a minimum of 15 years’ experience’.

The step was taken by the government to bring in fresh ideas to governance. Minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh had told the Parliament on Wednesday that it would introduce new approaches and augment the availability of personnel at the JS level.

He also made it clear that the decision was not taken because the bureaucracy was inefficient.

The government cited the examples of Montek Singh Ahluwalia, ex-deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission and former Niti Ayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya as those who joined the government through the same process at various ranks.

Another official was quoted as saying in the daily that the current hiring process is different because earlier appointments were not structured. He added that there was no set process and only three to four people in the government decided on their appointment.

The move has been criticised by several Opposition parties including the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) who said that the policy was meant to sidestep caste-based reservations and induct people who were in sync with the government’s ideology.

The process will bypass the UPSC system under which 15% seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, 7.5% for the Scheduled Tribes and 27% for the Other Backward Castes in the Indian Administrative Services.

The policy has also been criticised by several bureaucrats. Former Cabinet secretary KM Chandrashekhar had said in June that crucial aspects like who will hire them, what will be the selection process, will UPSC be tasked to hire them, have to be looked upon.