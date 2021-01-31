  • MORE MARKET STATS

Over 2 lakh candidates appear for TET in West Bengal

January 31, 2021 6:11 PM

An estimated 2.5 lakh candidates sat for the exam, which was held after five years, an official of West Bengal Board of Primary Education said.

Only candidates who had submitted online applications were eligible to appear for the examination from 1 pm.

Candidates adhered to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance as the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams were held across the state on Sunday.

Only candidates who had submitted online applications were eligible to appear for the examination from 1 pm.

