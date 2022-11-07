Outsourcing: What the US did to Bangalore, can urban cities do that for rural India?

By Rishi Patil

When India got independence, cities like Bangalore were not metro cities. They were just like any other city and the population was equally distributed. Just the difference was in education institutes. People were attracted to the cities like Bangalore as they had a variety of options for education.

However, later on, a drastic change happened that brought a revolution in India. Cities like Bangalore made themselves ready with all the needful infrastructure like internet connectivity, and a qualified talent pool. And as they were ready and loaded with all the resources, countries like the USA started outsourcing IT and BPO projects.

This resulted in creating a demand for large job opportunities which led to the development of these cities. In urban regions, especially Bangalore where IT and BPO work was largely outsourced from the USA.



Can Urban Cities Now Outsource the Work to Rural India?

Of course, they can. Now, rural India is getting ready with 5G connectivity, and access to higher education which is resulting in the creation of a talent pool. These days, if you have a desktop and internet connectivity, a lot many tasks could be done aptly, which is easily accessible in rural India.

20 per cent of urban jobs can be outsourced to rural India. As cities continue to grow at a rapid pace, they are struggling to keep up with the demand for candidates. To offset this, some businesses from urban cities are exploring opportunities to outsource jobs to rural areas.

It’s essential that cities take into consideration the merits of outsourcing before making any decisions.



Is Rural India Ready To Insource?

Well, Rural India is now well-equipped and well-versed with essential resources. So, Rural India is ready to take up the projects.

Reverse migration of expert talent

Due to COVID-19, the reverse migration from urban cities to Rural India happened. People are finding themselves comfortable living in their native and working for urban companies.

Talented and skilful youths are now migrating to Rural India and that’s the biggest reason to outsource work to Rural India.

Also, today’s work culture has become hybrid. There’s better accessibility for work from home and remote work.

Rural India is having resources like 4G/5G internet and youth

Rural people are well-versed in the English language and computer skills due to mushrooming up of English Speaking, Computer Institutes and skill development centres.

There ain’t any bar that would really stop urban regions to outsource their work over to rural India.

The agricultural economy is not reliable

Everyone is aware that they need to have some supporting and sustaining job along with agriculture, but they are not willing to relocate. With this outsourcing from urban to Rural India, there will be in fact a better opportunity for everyone.

Bottom Line

Outsourcing has become increasingly popular in the past few decades, as it has proved to be an efficient way of managing work.

Outsourcing is the solution that will prove to be beneficial for urban, rural and the entire of India.

Rural India is ready, is urban India too?

(The author is the Founder Director of Executive 81. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)