Outreach Programme for promoting PMKVY scheme launched, aims to skill 2.4 mn youth

(Picture for representation use only) Interested youth can give a missed call to a toll-free number 1800102 6000 and an interactive voice response pushed to the candidate would capture relevant details on an online application (Reuters)

In a bid to mobilise underpriviledged youth for skills training, COAI and Centum Learning on Thursday announced the pilot launch of a massive Outreach Programme.

The initiative would help implement ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana’ (PMKVY), a flagship outcome-based skill development scheme under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, which plans to skill over 2.4million people across the country.

COAI and Centum Learning’s outreach programme is aimed to address one of the biggest challeneg skills training faces in terms of reaching out, educating and motivating youth in the remote areas of the country. The pilot project in Bihar would cover a subscriber base of over 1.5 crore people. Following this implementation, it will be rolled out nationwide by COAI member telcosto cover nearly 400 million subscribers after the formal launch of the scheme in July.

Telecom providers would send text and voice-based awareness messages to the target audience. Interested youth can give a missed call to a toll-free number 1800102 6000 and an interactive voice response pushed to the candidate would capture relevant details on an online application. Data analysis would then be done with callers being profiledon the basis of their age and location. Finally, interested candidates would be mapped to their nearest enrolmentcentres.

Mr. Rajan S. Mathews, Director General, COAI, shared, “The Indian mobile telephony industry, which has grown phenomenally to become the 2nd largest market in the world with over 970 million connections, is perfectly situated to help enable this massive outreach programme, to reach out and contact the unskilled workforce to seek skill training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. We look forward optimistically towards a grand success of this campaign.”

