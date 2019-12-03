OSSSC Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for over 800 posts – Apply at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Recruitment 2019: Selected candidates will be recruited on contract basis.

OSSSC Recruitment 2019: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has issued a notification for a number of vacancies. Applications have been invited for the posts of forest guards. The commission is looking to fill up 806 vacancies. Those looking to apply may do so at official website https://www.osssc.gov.in on or before January 6.

Selected candidates will be recruited on contract basis. Candidates may note that the final day for submitting application by challan is January 6. The commission will select candidates through the process of physical efficiency test, sports, physical standard measurement, written test and NCC.

OSSSC Forest Guard recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates may first visit the official website-https://www.osssc.gov.in

Step 2: After visiting the homepage, they may click on the link saying, ‘View registration copy’ under ‘Recruitment’.

Step 3: Once the home page opens, candidates may select post they are applying for, e-mail ID, phone number, date of birth.

Step 4: After this, they may click on the submit button.

Step 5: Fill the application form and pay application fee.

Step 6: Now, they may take out a print out of the application form after submission, for future use.

Application fee

While candidates from General/OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, SC/ST/PwD candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

Eligibility

Those wish to apply must have cleared class 10 or an equivalent exam from any board or institution recognised by the government.

Age limit

While the minimum age of candidates must be 18, the maximum must be 32 years of age. Please note that, reserved category candidates will get relaxation in age limit as per government norms.