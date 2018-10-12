OSSSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 219 posts – Check details here

Candidates may apply at official website.

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has issued notification for a number of pots. The advertisement has been invited for posts of Excise Constable. Those looking to apply may do so on November 12 and November 19 through prescribed formats. Candidates may apply at osssc.gov.in

Dates to remember

Last Date of apply: November 12 and November 19

Vacancy Details

Excise Constable: 219 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates looking to apply must have passed middle school exam having Odia as a language subject or cleared Matriculation or equivalent exam having Odia as medium of examination in non-language subject or cleared Odia as language subject in the final exam of Class VII or above or have cleared a test in Odia in Middle English School Standard that is organised by School & Mass Education Department.

Age Limit

The minimum age of the candidate must be 21 years of age and maximum must be 32.

How to apply

Candidates looking to apply may visit the official site of OSSSC at official website https://osssc.gov.in. He/she may apply for the post on or before November 12 and November 19.