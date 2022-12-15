OSSC Welfare Extension Officer Admit card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC has released the admit card for recruitment to the Welfare Extension Officer-2021 Advt post. No-4289/OSSC Dated:23.12.2021. The candidates who applied for OSSC WEO recruitment 2021-22 can download their admit cards from the official website of OSSC- ossc.gov.in. The direct link to the admit cards can be accessed by scrolling down.

According to the official notice, the said exam for the welfare extension officer post will start on 17 December and conclude on December 23 at various exam centres. To download the admit cards, the candidates are required to key their essential details such as application number, password or date of birth. The easy steps to download OSSC WEO admit card is given below.

How to download OSSC WEO admit card 2022?

Visit the official website of OSSC – ossc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Download Admission Letter for the post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021 Advt. No-4289/OSSC Dated :23.12.2021’

It will take you to the new page of login button

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

The OSSC WEO admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download OSSC WEO admit card 2022 and save it for future reference

Direct Link to download OSSC WEO admit card 2022

This drive is being done to recruit 129 vacancies of Welfare Extension Officer under Director (ST), ST&SC, Dev, M&BC welfare department, Odisha, Bhubaneshwar.

OSSC WEO admit card 2022: Selection Criteria

Candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. Those who will qualify in the mains exam will be called for viva-voce. The preliminary exam will be based on general awareness while the main exam will carry questions from General English, Odia Language and General Studies. Each subject will be of 100 marks and the duration of the exam will be 90 mins while the viva voice will be of 30 marks.

OSSC WEO admit card 2022: Marking Scheme

This exam will be for 100 Marks and the duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. There will be negative markings also for marking incorrect answers. The candidates have been advised to attempt the exam carefully.

OSSC WEO admit card 2022: Instructions

The candidates appearing in the said exam are required to carry their admit cards along with their identity proofs. No entry will be permitted without an admit card and identity card. The candidates have been advised to report to the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates can directly download OSSC WEO admit card 2022 by clicking on the above link.