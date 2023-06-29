scorecardresearch
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 354 Group B, C posts at ossc.gov.in – Details here

Interested candidate need to note that the registration process for Combined Higher Secondary Level commenced on June 27 and will conclude on July 24, 2023.

Written by FE Online
job creation
The minimum age limit is up to 20 years and the maximum age limit is up to 38 years to apply for this recruitment drive. (File image)

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Group B and Group C specialist posts. 

Candidates who wish to apply for OSSC CHSL’s recruitment drive can do so by visiting the official site of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The commission is looking to fill up a total of 354 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. 

Interested candidate need to note that the registration process for Combined Higher Secondary Level commenced on June 27 and will conclude on July 24, 2023. However, the online application form can be submitted till July 26, 2023. 

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details of OSSC CHSL Recruitment –

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Weaving Supervisor: 3 posts
  • Soil Conservation Extension Worker: 245 posts
  • Technical Assistant: 19 posts
  • Amin: 87 posts
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The minimum age limit is up to 20 years and the maximum age limit is up to 38 years to apply for this recruitment drive.

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates must note that they will have to initially appear in a preliminary written test, followed by a main written test. Only those candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be allowed to appear in the main exam. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of scores in the examination.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 13:06 IST

