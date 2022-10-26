OSSC CGL 2021: Model answer key released; Check details

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) exam 2021. Those candidates who have already applied can download the answer key by visiting the official website at ossc.gov.in.

Important dates:-

The OSSC Combined Graduate Level exam was held from October 11 to October 20, 2022, at several locations across the state.

Exam pattern:-

The exam was conducted in Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in a single shift. Duration of the exam was 3 hours and there was negative marking I.e. 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Know how to check:-

1) The candidates need to visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

2) After visiting the homepage, the candidate needs to click on the answer key link under what’s new section.

3) A new page will appear on the screen, click on the model answer key.

4) Now, the candidate needs to download the answer key pdf file and save it for future reference.

The candidates are advised that the dedicated model answer key link will be disabled from the website from October 28, 2022. Therefore, one needs to download the provisional answer keys within October 27, 2022. If any one has any doubt, then they can raise their objection through the official website.

For more details, the candidates need to visit the official website of ossc at ossc.gov.in.

About OSSC:-

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was set up by Govt of Odisha as a statutory body in 1994 for carrying out recruitment drives against Group C and B posts in the state cadre. The commission is headed by the chairman aided by three members. All of them are appointed by the Govt of Odisha. Shri Abhay, IPS (Retd) is now the Chairman of the OSSC.