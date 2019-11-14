OPSC recruitment 2019: Notification for fresh jobs released at opsconline.gov.in | Check salary, other details

The willing candidates need to visit the official website at opsconline.gov.in.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of several posts in the state Civil Services. The mode of application is online. The last date to submit the online application form is December 10, 2019. However, for the submission of the application fee, the last date is December 16, 2019. The willing candidates need to visit the official website at opsconline.gov.in.

Important dates-

Last date to submit online application form- December 10, 2019

Last date for submission of Application fee- December 16, 2019

Vacancy details-

A total of 153 vacancies have been listed for the recruitment drive.

Group A-

Odisha Administrative Service (Junior Branch)

Odisha Police Service (Junior Branch)

Odisha Finance Service (Junior Branch)

Group B-

Odisha Co-operative Service (ARCS/AGCS)

Odisha Revenue Service

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service

Salary-

Odisha Administrative Service (Junior Branch)- Rs 56,100/- in level 12 cell 1 in the Pay Matrix under Rule-3 of ORSP Rules, 2017.

Odisha Police Service (Junior Branch)- Rs 56,100/- in level 12 cell 1 in the Pay Matrix under Rule-3 of ORSP Rules, 2017.

Odisha Finance Service (Junior Branch)- Rs 56,100/- in level 12 cell 1 in the Pay Matrix under Rule-3 of ORSP Rules, 2017.

Odisha Co-operative Service (ARCS/AGCS)- Rs 44,900/- in level 10 cell 1 in the Pay Matrix under Rule-3 of ORSP Rules, 2017.

Odisha Revenue Service- Rs 44,900/- in level 10 cell 1 in the Pay Matrix under Rule-3 of ORSP Rules, 2017.

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service- Rs 44,900/- in level 10 cell 1 in the Pay Matrix under Rule-3 of ORSP Rules, 2017.

Age limit-

The minimum age limit of the candidate has been capped at 21 years while the maximum age limit is 32 years. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), SEBC, Women, Ex-Servicemen and PwD categories, relaxation of age is there.

Application fee-

The applicants need to pay an online application fee of Rs 500. However, those candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and PwD categories, are exempted from paying any application fee.

Exam pattern-

There will be three-tier examination- Preliminary, Mains and Personal Interview.

Educational Qualification-

The interested applicant must have a Bachelor’s degree from any recognised University or an educational institution.