OPSC Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Odisha Public Service Commission aspirants – Details of how to apply

OPSC recruitment 2018: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has advertised for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). As per the notification, a total of 500 ASO will be recruited in Group B of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department.

Registration for the recruitment will commence on October 10. The interested candidates can submit their application at the official website of OPSC: opsconline.gov.in. Applicants are required to deposit Rs. 300 (no fees for SC, ST, PwD candidates) along with the application fees. The last date for depositing the fee is November 13, 2018.

The applicants should be graduate in any discipline from a recognised university and must have adequate knowledge in computer application. Apart from this, candidates must also have proficiency in Odia language.

The written examination is likely to be held on December 23, 2018. The exam will be conducted at 33 zones in the State. To apply for the post, the candidates must be between the age group of 21-32 years.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 10, 2018

Last date to apply online: November 9, 2018

Receipt of application fee: November 13, 2018

Written examination: December 23, 2018.