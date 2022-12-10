OPSC Preliminary Exam 2021: Results announced at opsc.gov.in – Check details here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the result of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the commission, a total of 5,296 candidates have qualified for the main exams. While the final date of the main exam is yet to be announced, it is expected to be held in February 2023 tentatively.

Here’s how candidates may check their results of the preliminary exam:

1) Candidates may first log on to the official website opsc.gov.in

2) Once on the home page, candidates may click on the PDF result link that is under the ‘What’s New’ section

3) After this, candidates will enter a new page

4) Now, a PDF file showing results will open

5) Candidates may now download their results

6) They may now keep their results safely with themselves

7) Use their results in case of need in future

It has also asked the shortlisted candidates to continue checking the official website in case of any updates.

Recently, the Odisha High Court asked the commission not to release the final mark sheet of the OPSC ASO exam without its permission. The order was issued following the requests of a number of candidates.

However, it has been asked to continue with the computer proficiency test for this recruitment drive which was held on December 4, 2022. This test was earlier scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022 (10:30 AM-11:30 AM), but was later postponed.

It may be noted that the high court had first heard the case after candidates made allegations of irregularities in the merit list and started demanding for re-evaluation. The high court then rejected this application applicationapplic application and asked the commission to release the final list.

However, candidates then filed fresh petitions after which the high court ordered stay on release on final marks. The written exam was held in August, while the results were in November.