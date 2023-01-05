OPSC Civil Service exam: Prelims application process to begin from THIS date

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a notification regarding the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary examination, 2022. Through the recruitment drive, the OPSC will fill various Group-A and Group-B posts. The mode to submit an application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Important dates:-

The link for online application will be made available from January 17, 2023. Last date to submit an online application is February 16, 2023.

Also Read: GAIL recruitment 2023: 277 vacancies listed, Click here to know details

Age limit:-

The minimum age limit for interested candidates should be 21 years while the maximum age requirement is 38 years as on January 01, 2022. However, for candidates belonging to SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-servicemen, the upper age limit is relaxable by five years.

Educational qualification:-

The minimum educational qualification for an eligible candidate is Bachelor’s degree from any University approved by the government from time to time.

Conduct of examination:-

The OPSC exam will be conducted in two stages –

(a) Preliminary examination (Objective type) and (b) Mains examination (Written and interview)

Examination zone:-

OPSC will conduct the examination at five zonal centres of the state – Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.

Also Read: UPPSC releases exam schedule for 2023, Check details

Know how to apply for the post:-



(a) The candidates need to visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. The commission will not accept the application made in any other mode.

(b) The candidates need to click on the designated link.

(c) After clicking, the candidate should fill the application form with the relevant details.

(d) After successful submission, a Unique Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN) will be assigned to the candidate.

(e) The candidates are advised to take a print out of the same for future references.