OPSC ASO Exam 2022: Revised date announced – Check details

In an important notification for candidates, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced its decision to reschedule the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exam. While the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 21, 2022, it has been postponed due to heavy rains.

According to the official notification , the exam will now be held on August 27, 2022.

“It is for information of all concerned that in view of the dislocation caused by the severe flood in the State, the ASO written examination scheduled to be held on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) is hereby postponed until further order,” the notification read.

It added, “The rescheduled date and time will be notified shortly.”

The exam was postponed after a large number of candidates approached the state government requesting the same. Many students claimed that they could not get resources to reach the exam centres due to heavy rains, or even study for exams due to severe floods.

Some candidates also pointed out on clash of dates with other recruitment exams, which include s SSC CGL tier-3 exam, RRB PO, and Railway Group D exams, which are also to be held on August 21, 2022. The exam will be held in three shifts. The commission is looking to fill up 796 posts.

The commission released the admit card earlier this week. Candidates were asked to download their admit cards through the official website opsc.gov.in. The commission also asked candidates to carry their admit cards with them, as without them they wouldn’t be permitted to sit for the exam.

Candidates will carry important details which include their names, exam dates, roll numbers, exam time, venue, and guidelines for exams, among other details. They were also asked not to wear any manual or digital wristwatches at the exam center. Candidates may have to face consequences if they are found wearing or carrying them, the commission has said. In case of any confusion, candidates may check the official website.