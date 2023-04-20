OPSC announces schedule for document verification, viva voce – Check details at opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2023: In what could be good news for candidates, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the dates for document verification as well as the viva voce schedule for the position of Odisha Education Service Officer on its official website opsc.gov.in. The commission will start document verification and viva voce on May 2, 2023.

According to the commission, a total of 320 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for their document verification and viva voce round. All candidates who have been shortlisted may note that they bring hard copies of their application form as is suggested in the notification, during the time of their interviews.

Apart from the online application form, candidates will also be required to bring three passport-sized photos, self-attested photocopies of certificates, documents, and originals as mentioned in the notice. Earlier, the commission had invited applications to fill up 160 posts of Odisha Education Service Officers.

Here’s how candidates can download their interview schedule:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website opsc.gov.in

2) Once on the home page, candidates may visit the What’s New section.

3) Click on the related link.

4) Now, a PDF of the interview schedule will appear.

5) They may now download it.

6) Keep it safe with them.

7) Use it whenever needed in the future.

In the meantime, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has shared the application form for interested candidates to register for the Combined Medical Services exam 2023. Those who are interested may do so through the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The application process will continue till May 9, 2023 (6 pm). The commission will hold the CMS exam at 41 centres across the country. In order to apply for this exam, a candidate must be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee. The maximum age of candidates must be 32 years as on August 1, 2023. The candidates must have also passed the written and practical tests of the MBBS exams.