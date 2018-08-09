Online hiring activity rebounds in July; production, manufacturing sectors lead way

Following a decline of 8 per cent in June and 7 per cent in May 2018, the Monster Employment Index for India for July stood at 268, up from 254 in June.

Following two successive months of decline, online hiring activity saw a rebound of 6 per cent in July on a month-on-month basis led primarily by the production and manufacturing sector, says a report. Following a decline of 8 per cent in June and 7 per cent in May 2018, the Monster Employment Index for India for July stood at 268, up from 254 in June.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the index registered a 2 per cent decline. The production and manufacturing sector has seen 28 per cent growth in hiring demand in the past 6 months between January and July 2018.

“This could be a result of the sustained impetus in domestic and export growth orders have encouraged firms to raise their staffing levels. Moreover, the retail sector has also shown a phenomenal growth surge which can be attributed to a spurt in online shopping owing to end of season sale and discounts,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com, APAC and Gulf.

The retail sector witnessed a 41 per cent year-on-year increase in the online recruitment activity in July 2018, up from 17 per cent in June 2018. “It is notable that demand for freshers with 0-3 years of experience is on rise, however, this re-iterates the importance of guiding the young professionals and arming them with relevant industry-ready skills for their career path,” Mukherjee added.

Among job roles, finance and accounting and human resources (HR) and administration registered the most notable increase in demand on a year-on-year basis. City-wise data showed a downtrend in e-recruitment activity in all major cities. On a year-on-year basis Chandigarh registered 18 per cent rise, Jaipur (up 12 per cent) and Coimbatore (up 10 per cent) were the only cities to chart positive growth in July 2018, the report added.