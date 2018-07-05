Online hiring activity declines both on monthly as well as yearly basis in June, says report

Online hiring activity declined both on monthly as well as yearly basis in June even as the production and manufacturing sector showed strong recruitment activity, says a report. The Monster Employment Index for the month of June stood at 254, down 3 per cent over the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis the index fell 8 per cent. “The slower online hiring growth could be owing to the on-going mergers & acquisition landscape across several sectors where employers are exhibiting caution in their hiring plans,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com- APAC & Gulf.
The production and manufacturing sector on the other hand continued an upswing owing to favourable demand conditions. Mukherjee further noted the telecom and ISP sector struggled amidst a difficult landscape but hopefully the new telecom policy expected by July-end will provide the much-needed stability.
Sector-wise, online demand exceeded the year-ago level in 13 of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the Index. On a year-on-year basis media and entertainment registered a 26 per cent jump. Education (up 17 per cent) and retail (up 17 per cent) were also among the most active sectors despite moderation in pace.
City-wise data showed improved online hiring demand in all major cities. Jaipur (up 10 per cent) led all monitored cities, followed by Chandigarh (up 9 per cent) and Coimbatore (up 8 per cent). Month-on-month, online recruitment activity plunged in each of these cities. Year-on-year, online recruitment activity declined the most in Baroda (down 15 per cent). The city also recorded an 11 per cent decline on monthly basis.