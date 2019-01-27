ONGC recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for various posts – ongcindia.com, check vacancies and how to apply

ONGC recruitment 2019: Today is the last day to apply for multiple job vacancies on offer by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited at ongcindia.com. Apply Now.
ONGC recruitment 2019: Applications invited from interested and eligible candidates for 309 Non Executive posts by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited at ongcindia.com. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can visit the official website now to not miss their chance. The posts have been notified for – Technical Assistant Gd. III, Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical), Junior Assistant (Steno English) and Junior Assistant (Steno English). Today is the last day to apply for these posts. Candidates will be shortlisted for these posts after they go through a Computer Based Test (CBT), which will be follwed by PST/PET/Skill tests. Candidates will move on to the next round only after they succesfully qulify the CBT. Check the details mentioned below to know more.
ONGC recruitment 2019: Post details-
Reserved for PwD only
- Assistant Technician (Boiler)-6 Posts
- Technical Assistant Gd. III (Chemistry)-02 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Steno English)-02 Posts
- Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical)-01 Post
- Junior Assistant (Materials Management)-01 Post
A-II level-
- Assistant Rigman (Drilling)-01 Post
- Technical Assistant Grade. III (Chemistry)-08 Posts
- Assistant Technician (Production-25 Posts
- Assistant Technician (Mechanical)-05 Posts
- Assistant Technician (Electrical)-11 Posts
- Assistant Technician (Electronics)-12 Posts
- Assistant Technician (Instrumentation)-20 Posts
- Assistant Grade-III (Transport)-01 Post
- Security Supervisor-01 Post
- Clinical Assistant Gd. III (Optometry)-01 Post
A-I Level
- Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry)-05 Posts
- Junior Assistant Technician (Production)-50 Posts
- Junior Assistant Technician (Cementing)-03 Posts
- Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical)-25 Posts
- Junior Assistant Technician (Diesel)-20 Posts
- Junior Assistant Technician (Welding)-08 Posts
- Junior Assistant Technician (Machining)-10 Posts
- Junior Assistant Technician (Fitting)-10 Posts
- Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operation)-12 Posts
- Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Heavy Vehicle Operation)-01 Post
- Junior Slinger Cum Rigger-02 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Accounts)-07 Posts
- Junior Assistant ( Materials Management)-11 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Personnel & Administration)-12 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Official Language)-01 Post
- Junior Security Supervisor-02 Posts
- Junior Fire Supervisor-04 Posts
- Medical Assistant Grade IV (Industrial Hygiene)-01 Post
- Pharmacist Grade IV (Allopathy)-09 Posts
- Medical Assistant Grade IV (Pathology)-03 Posts
- Medical Assistant Grade IV (Sterilization-CSSD)-01 Post
- Medical Assistant Grade IV (Radiology)-03 Posts
- Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Anaesthesia)-01 Post
- Medical Assistant Grade-IV (ECG)-02 Posts
- Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Operation Theatre)-02 Posts
- Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Dental Hygiene)-01 Post
W-I Level
- Junior Health Attendant-06 Posts
ONGC recruitment 2019: How to apply-
Interested candidates can hurry up if they wish to apply for these posts as the application for the same will end today. Visit the official website at ongcindia.com to fill the application form.
