ONGC recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for various posts – ongcindia.com, check vacancies and how to apply

By: | Published: January 27, 2019 4:08 PM

ONGC recruitment 2019: Today is the last day to apply for multiple job vacancies on offer by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited at ongcindia.com. Apply Now.

ONGC recruitment 2019, ONGC recruitment 2019 through Gate, ONGC recruitment 2019 dehradun, ONGC recruitment 2019 without gate, ONGC recruitment 2019 apply online, ONGC recruitment 2019 notification, ONGC recruitment 2019 syllabus, ongc jobs, ongc jobs salary, ongc jobs 2019, jobs newsONGC recruitment 2019! (Photo: Reuters)

ONGC recruitment 2019: Applications invited from interested and eligible candidates for 309 Non Executive posts by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited at ongcindia.com. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can visit the official website now to not miss their chance. The posts have been notified for – Technical Assistant Gd. III, Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical), Junior Assistant (Steno English) and Junior Assistant (Steno English). Today is the last day to apply for these posts. Candidates will be shortlisted for these posts after they go through a Computer Based Test (CBT), which will be follwed by PST/PET/Skill tests. Candidates will move on to the next round only after they succesfully qulify the CBT. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

ONGC recruitment 2019: Post details-

Reserved for PwD only

  • Assistant Technician (Boiler)-6 Posts
  • Technical Assistant Gd. III (Chemistry)-02 Posts
  • Junior Assistant (Steno English)-02 Posts
  • Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical)-01 Post
  • Junior Assistant (Materials Management)-01 Post

A-II level-

  • Assistant Rigman (Drilling)-01 Post
  • Technical Assistant Grade. III (Chemistry)-08 Posts
  • Assistant Technician (Production-25 Posts
  • Assistant Technician (Mechanical)-05 Posts
  • Assistant Technician (Electrical)-11 Posts
  • Assistant Technician (Electronics)-12 Posts
  • Assistant Technician (Instrumentation)-20 Posts
  • Assistant Grade-III (Transport)-01 Post
  • Security Supervisor-01 Post
  • Clinical Assistant Gd. III (Optometry)-01 Post

A-I Level

  • Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry)-05 Posts
  • Junior Assistant Technician (Production)-50 Posts
  • Junior Assistant Technician (Cementing)-03 Posts
  • Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical)-25 Posts
  • Junior Assistant Technician (Diesel)-20 Posts
  • Junior Assistant Technician (Welding)-08 Posts
  • Junior Assistant Technician (Machining)-10 Posts
  • Junior Assistant Technician (Fitting)-10 Posts
  • Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operation)-12 Posts
  • Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Heavy Vehicle Operation)-01 Post
  • Junior Slinger Cum Rigger-02 Posts
  • Junior Assistant (Accounts)-07 Posts
  • Junior Assistant ( Materials Management)-11 Posts
  • Junior Assistant (Personnel & Administration)-12 Posts
  • Junior Assistant (Official Language)-01 Post
  • Junior Security Supervisor-02 Posts
  • Junior Fire Supervisor-04 Posts
  • Medical Assistant Grade IV (Industrial Hygiene)-01 Post
  • Pharmacist Grade IV (Allopathy)-09 Posts
  • Medical Assistant Grade IV (Pathology)-03 Posts
  • Medical Assistant Grade IV (Sterilization-CSSD)-01 Post
  • Medical Assistant Grade IV (Radiology)-03 Posts
  • Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Anaesthesia)-01 Post
  • Medical Assistant Grade-IV (ECG)-02 Posts
  • Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Operation Theatre)-02 Posts
  • Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Dental Hygiene)-01 Post

W-I Level

  • Junior Health Attendant-06 Posts

ONGC recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Interested candidates can hurry up if they wish to apply for these posts as the application for the same will end today. Visit the official website at ongcindia.com to fill the application form.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. ONGC recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for various posts – ongcindia.com, check vacancies and how to apply
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition