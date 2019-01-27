ONGC recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for various posts – ongcindia.com, check vacancies and how to apply

ONGC recruitment 2019! (Photo: Reuters)

ONGC recruitment 2019: Applications invited from interested and eligible candidates for 309 Non Executive posts by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited at ongcindia.com. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can visit the official website now to not miss their chance. The posts have been notified for – Technical Assistant Gd. III, Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical), Junior Assistant (Steno English) and Junior Assistant (Steno English). Today is the last day to apply for these posts. Candidates will be shortlisted for these posts after they go through a Computer Based Test (CBT), which will be follwed by PST/PET/Skill tests. Candidates will move on to the next round only after they succesfully qulify the CBT. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

ONGC recruitment 2019: Post details-

Reserved for PwD only

Assistant Technician (Boiler)-6 Posts

Technical Assistant Gd. III (Chemistry)-02 Posts

Junior Assistant (Steno English)-02 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical)-01 Post

Junior Assistant (Materials Management)-01 Post

A-II level-

Assistant Rigman (Drilling)-01 Post

Technical Assistant Grade. III (Chemistry)-08 Posts

Assistant Technician (Production-25 Posts

Assistant Technician (Mechanical)-05 Posts

Assistant Technician (Electrical)-11 Posts

Assistant Technician (Electronics)-12 Posts

Assistant Technician (Instrumentation)-20 Posts

Assistant Grade-III (Transport)-01 Post

Security Supervisor-01 Post

Clinical Assistant Gd. III (Optometry)-01 Post

A-I Level

Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry)-05 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Production)-50 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Cementing)-03 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Electrical)-25 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Diesel)-20 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Welding)-08 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Machining)-10 Posts

Junior Assistant Technician (Fitting)-10 Posts

Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operation)-12 Posts

Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Heavy Vehicle Operation)-01 Post

Junior Slinger Cum Rigger-02 Posts

Junior Assistant (Accounts)-07 Posts

Junior Assistant ( Materials Management)-11 Posts

Junior Assistant (Personnel & Administration)-12 Posts

Junior Assistant (Official Language)-01 Post

Junior Security Supervisor-02 Posts

Junior Fire Supervisor-04 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Industrial Hygiene)-01 Post

Pharmacist Grade IV (Allopathy)-09 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Pathology)-03 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Sterilization-CSSD)-01 Post

Medical Assistant Grade IV (Radiology)-03 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Anaesthesia)-01 Post

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (ECG)-02 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Operation Theatre)-02 Posts

Medical Assistant Grade-IV (Dental Hygiene)-01 Post

W-I Level

Junior Health Attendant-06 Posts

ONGC recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Interested candidates can hurry up if they wish to apply for these posts as the application for the same will end today. Visit the official website at ongcindia.com to fill the application form.