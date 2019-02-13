ONGC recruitment 2019: Fresh job vacancy announced at ongcindia.com; check posts details, salary here

ONGC recruitment 2019!

ONGC recruitment 2019: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for a number of new job posts at ongcindia.com. Close to 750 posts are on offer for class 10th pass candidates and above depending on the education requirement for that profile. Candidates can visit the official website of the Indian multinational oil and gas company now to apply for the posts on offer.

It is to be noted that the Computer Based Test for Non-Executives posts on Regular Basis for Western Sector will be held at Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Vapi, Bhuj, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Bharuch, Navsari and Mehsana. Whereas the test for Non-Executive posts on Regular Basis for Rajasthan Kutch will be conducted in- Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota. Take a look at the below-mentioned data to know more about the recruitment process.

ONGC recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application starts: January 31, 2019; 10.00 hrs.

Online application ends: February 20, 2019; 18.00 hrs

Computer Based Test: Last week of March 2019 (tentative)

ONGC recruitment 2019: Post details and Minimum Essential Qualification

Non-Executives on Regular Basis for Western Sector (Gujarat State and Jodhpur Rajasthan State)

For A-2 LEVEL

1. Technical Assistant GD.III(Chemistry): 19 posts- Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry

2. Assistant Technician (Civil)+: 7 posts- 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering

3. Assistant Technician (Electrical): 38 posts- 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering. Should have Valid Certificate of Competency as Electrical Supervisor

4. Assistant Technician (Electronics)+: 19 posts- 3 years Diploma in Electronics/ Telecom / E&T Engineering (or) M.Sc. in Physics with Electronics

5. Assistant Technician (Instrumentation): 25 posts- 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering

6. Assistant Technician (Mechanical): 20 posts- 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

7. Assistant Rigman(Drilling): 2 posts- 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Petroleum Engineering

8. Assistant Technician (Production): 132 posts- 3 years Diploma in Mechanical / Chemical / Petroleum Engineering

9. Assistant Technician (Boiler)+: 24 posts- 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with Ist Class Boiler Attendant Certificate

10. Assistant GD.III (Transport): 3 posts- 3 years Diploma in Auto/ Mech/ Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management / Administration or Post Graduate

11. Assistant GD.III (Material Management): 1 posts- 3 years Diploma in Material Management/ Inventory/ Stock Control Recognized by the State Board of Technical Education/ One Year PG Diploma in Material Management

12. Security Supervisor: 11 posts- Graduate with one year Experience in Security

A-I LEVEL

13. Jr. Technical Assistant (Chemistry)- 12 posts: B.Sc. with Chemistry as main subject.

14 Jr.Assistant Technician (Electrical)- 76 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Electrician Trade. Should have Valid Certificate of Competency as Electrical Supervisor.

15. Jr.Assistant Technician (Diesel)- 13 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examination with Science and Trade Certificate In Diesel Trade

16. Jr.Assistant Technician (Production)- 100 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Fitting or Mechanic Trades.

17. Jr.Assistant Technician (Cementing)- 11 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Auto/Fitting/ Mechanic Trades.

18. Jr.Assistant Technician (Fitting)- 23 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Fitting Trade

19. Jr.Assistant Technician (Machining)- 13 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Machining Trade.

20. Jr.Assistant Technician (Welding)- 14 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Welder Trade.

21. Jr. Assistant Technician (Survey)- 4 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Surveying

22. Jr.Motor Vehicle Driver (Heavy Vehicle Operations)- 4 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Driving License for Heavy Vehicle

23. Jr.Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operations)- 27 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Driving License for Heavy Vehicle

24. Jr.Slinger-CumRigger- 4 posts: Class X or Equivalent Board Examinations with Driving License for Heavy Vehicle

25. Pharmacist Grade-IV (Allopathy)+- 17 posts: Diploma in Pharmacy of minimum 2 years duration and should be registered with Pharmacy Council.

26. Nurse GD.IV- 1 post: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Certificate of Auxiliary Nurse and Midwifery Course

27. Jr.Assistant (Material Management)- 27 posts: B.Sc. with Physics or Maths as one of the subjects with proficiency in typing 30w.p.m.

28. Jr.Assistant (Accounts)- 18 posts: B.Com. with proficiency in typing 30 w.p.m. and Certificate / Diploma of minimum duration of six months in Computer Applications in the office Environment

29. Jr.Assistant (P&A)+- 29 posts: Graduate with typing speed 30 w.p.m. Certificate/Diploma of minimum duration of six months in Computer Applications in the office environment.

30. Jr.Assistant (Steno English)- 1 post: Graduate with typing speed 30 w.p.m. and Shorthand at 80 w.p.m. Certificate/Diploma of minimum duration of six months in Computer Applications in the office environment.

31. Jr.Assistant (Official Language)- 1 post: Graduate in Hindi with English as one of the subject.

32. Jr. Security Supervisor- 20 posts: Intermediate with 6 months training / experience in security.

33. Jr.Fire Supervisor- 13 posts: Intermediate with 6 months experience in Fire services. Driving Licence for Heavy Vehicles essential.

W-I LEVEL

34. Jr.Fireman- 5 posts: High School or Class X equivalent Board Examinations with Fireman’s training of Three month’s duration.

35. Jr.Health Attendant +- 3 posts: Matriculation with First Aid Certificate.

Non-Executives on Regular Basis for Rajasthan Kutch – Onland Exploratory Asset

A-2 LEVEL

1. Assistant Technician (Electronics)- 1 post: 3 years Diploma in Electronics/ Telecom / E&T Engineering (or) M.Sc. in Physics with Electronics

A-I LEVEL

2. Jr.Assistant Technician (Electrical)- 5 posts: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Electrician Trade

3. Jr.Assistant Technician (Fitting)- 1 post: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Fitting Trade.

4. Jr.Assistant Technician (Welding)- 1 post: Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Welder Trade

5. Jr.Assistant (Material Management)- 1 post: B.Sc. with Physics or Maths as one of the subjects

6. Jr.Assistant (P&A)- 1 post: Graduate

ONGC recruitment 2019: Salary-

Non-Executives on Regular Basis for Western Sector (Gujarat State and Jodhpur Rajasthan State)

1. For A-2 Level- 301 posts: Rs.12000-27000/-* (Total emolument would be Rs.31,500/- approx.. per month)

2. For A-I Level- 428 posts: Rs.11000- 24000/-* (Rs.29,000/- approx.. per month)

3. For W-I Level- 8 posts: Rs.10000- 18000/-* (Rs.26,500/- approx. per month)

Non-Executives on Regular Basis for Rajasthan Kutch – Onland Exploratory Asset

1. A-2 Level- 1 post: Rs.12000-27000/-* (Total emolument would be Rs.31,500/- approx.. per month)

2. A-I Level – 9 posts: Rs.11000- 24000/-* (Rs.29,000/- approx.. per month)

ONGC recruitment 2019: How to apply-

The form can be filled online only through the link available on the website of ONGC. Online application methodology will be available on the online application site. Candidates need to make sure that they mention all the correct details otherwise their form will be rejected.