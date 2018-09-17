ONGC Recruitment 2018 through GATE announced – What Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited jobs aspirants must know

ONGC Recruitment 2018 through GATE announced

ONGC Recruitment 2018: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Graduate Trainee Post in Engineering and Geoscience Disciplines through GATE 2019. The applicants who are willing to join the ONGC must apply before September 21, 2018.

Advertisement Details:-

Advertisement Number: 6/2018 (R&P)

Important Dates:-

Submission of GATE 2019 application form started on – September 01, 2018

Closing date for submission of GATE 2019 Application form- September 21, 2018

Admit card for GATE 2019 will be available from- January 04, 2019

Receiving of online application for ONGC to take place on March/ April 2019 (Tentatively)

Announcement of GATE 2019 result: March 16, 2019

Vacancy Details:-

The vacancy has been listed for following posts:

(1) AEE (Cementing)- Mechanical

(2) AEE (Cementing) : Petroleum

(3) AEE (Civil)

(4) AEE (Driling): Mechanical

(5) AEE (Driling): Petroleum

(6) AEE (Electrical)

(7) AEE (Electronics)

(8) AEE (Instrumentation)

(9) AEE (Mechanical)

(10) AEE (Production): Mechanical

(11) AEE (Production): Chemical

(12) AEE (Production) : Petroleum

(13) AEE (Reservoir)

(14) Chemist

(15) Geologist

(16) Geophysicist (Surface)

(17) Geophysicist (Wells)

(18) Materials Management Officer

(19) Programming Officer

(20) Transport Officer

(21) AEE (Industrial Engineering)

Age Limit:-

General: 30 years

OBC: 33 years

SC/ST: 35 years

Salary and Benefits:-

The selected applicants will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000/ with an increment of 3 per cent each year. Apart from Basic Pay, an employee is also entitled to allowance at 35 per cent of Basic Pay under Cafeteria Approach, Dearness Allowance, HRA/ Company accomaodation, Contributory Provident Fund, Conveyance Maintenance etc as per company rules.

Know how to apply for ONGC:-

The willing applicants can apply to the above- mentioned vacancies through ‘Online’ mode of application. The candidates need to visit the ONGC’s official website i.e www.ongcindia.com.

Know how to apply for GATE 2019:-

The interested candidates need to visit the official websites of https://gate.iitm.ac.in. or IISc, Bangalore or IITs of Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee.

To know more details, one must visit the following URL:-

https://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/connect/06eed2b6-758f-45aa-966e-bcb45d64e2b5/gateeng010918.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&CONVERT_TO=url&CACHEID=ROOTWORKSPACE-06eed2b6-758f-45aa-966e-bcb45d64e2b5-mmyPYP9