ONGC Recruitment 2018: Over 1,000 posts up for grabs, check how to apply at ongcindia.com

The Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued notifications for a number of posts for Engineering and Geo-Sciences. Willing candidates may apply through the prescribed format on or before May 3. Candidates can apply on ongcindia.com

Vacancy details:-

Chemist: 93 Posts

Geologist: 73 Posts

Geophysicist: 67 Posts

Materials Management Officer: 49 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 720 Posts

Programming Officer: 16 Posts

Transport Officer: 14 Posts

Education

Transport Officer: Those looking to apply for these posts must have graduation in any discipline.

Assistant Executive Engineer: Candidate must have a BSc degree, any graduation degree, BTech, BE.

Programming Officer: Candidate must have post graduation in any field, MSc, MCA, B.Tech/BE.

Geophysicist: The person must have done post graduate in any field. He/she must have also done ME/MTech

Geologist: He/she must have Post Graduation degree in any field and must also have M.Sc, M.E/M.Tech.

Materials Management Officer: The person must have graduated from any field. The person must have also done B.Tech/B.E.

Chemist: He must have done post graduation in any field.

Selection process

Candidates having desire to apply for above posts must have essential qualifications as given in the advertisement, must have appeared in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018.

As per advertisement, the GATE-2018 Score in the subject against the posts required to be fulfilled by the ONGC shall be considered by ONGC for shortlisting the candidates for the for next round of election process for interview according to the criteria decided by the Management.

How to Apply

Candidates are required to apply online through the link “Online application for recruitment of Graduate Trainees in Engineering & Geosciences disciplines through GATE-2018” on ONGC official website www.ongcindia.com.