ONGC Recruitment 2018: New jobs are here, pay scale of over Rs 6 lakhs/annum; registration begins at ongcindia.com, check key details

The candidates can apply for these posts through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 performance only and they will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification and GATE score.

ONGC recruitment 2018: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has begun the registration process on the official website – ongcindia.com for the aspirants to apply for the positions of graduate trainees at E-1 level in engineering and geosciences posts. The candidates can apply for these posts through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 performance only and they will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification and GATE score. The candidates will then have to also appear for an interview. The last date for online registration is May 5, 2018. More details are as follows:-

Name of the organisation: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

Name of the posts: Graduate trainees at an E-1 level in engineering and geosciences posts

Website: ongcindia.com

Total vacancies: 1032

Name of the posts

• AEE (Cementing) mechanical

• AEE (Cementing) petroleum

• AEE (Civil)

• AEE (Drilling) mechanical

• AEE (Electrical)

• AEE (Electronics)

• AEE (Instrumentation

• AEE (Mechanical)

• AEE (Production) mechanical

• AEE (Production) chemical

• AEE (Production) petroleum

• AEE (Reservoir)

• Chemist

• Geologist

• Geophysicist (Surface)

• Geophysicist (Wells)

• Materials Management Officer

• Programming Officer

• Transport Officer

Age limit

• For AEE (drilling/cementing): The age of the candidates should be maximum 28 years.

• Except for AEE(Drilling/Cementing): The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years.

• Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

ONGC Payscale

• Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500 per month

• This will increase by 3 percent per year

The selection weightage is as follows:

• GATE 2018 score weightage: 60 marks

• Interview: 15 marks

• Qualification: 25 marks (20 marks for essential qualification and 5 marks for inline PhD.

• Total marks: 100

Note –

Before registering/submitting their online applications on the website the candidates should possess the following :

(1) GATE-2018 Registration ID and Application ID

(2) Challan form downloaded and duly filled with the applicable fee deposited and acknowledged by the

concerned bank

(3) Mobile number and E-mail ID as filled in GATE-2018 application

(4) Scanned copy of recent passport size color photograph of the candidate with white background containing

signature of the candidate in a small white sheet pasted just below the photograph

(5) Caste certificate to fill details regarding community, state & district, if belongs to OBC/SC/ST category