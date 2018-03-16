ONGC 2018 recruitment through GATE announced for graduate trainee posts; check salary, online registration details here

ONGC Recruitment 2018: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applicants for the positions of Graduate trainee (Class 1 executives at E-1 level) in the engineering and geo-science disciplines. (IE)

ONGC Recruitment 2018: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applicants for the positions of Graduate trainee (Class 1 executives at E-1 level) in the engineering and geo-science disciplines. The selection will be made through GATE 2018 performance. Interested applicants must apply and appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – ongcindia.com. More details about the posts are mentioned below:

ONGC Vacancy details

Name of the posts

• AEE (Cementing) mechanical

• AEE (Cementing) petroleum

• AEE (Civil)

• AEE (Drilling) mechanical

• AEE (Electrical)

• AEE (Electronics)

• AEE (Instrumentation

• AEE (Mechanical)

• AEE (Production) mechanical

• AEE (Production) chemical

• AEE (Production) petroleum

• AEE (Reservoir)

• Chemist

• Geologist

• Geophysicist (Surface)

• Geophysicist (Wells)

• Materials Management Officer

• Programming Officer

• Transport Officer

ONGC recruitment eligibility criteria

• AEE (Cementing) mechanical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Cementing) petroleum: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in petroleum engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Civil): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in civil engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Drilling) mechanical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Drilling) petroleum: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in petroleum engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Electrical): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in electrical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Electronics): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in electronics/telecom/E&T engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks. Or,

Post graduate degree in physics with electronics with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Instrumentation): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in instrumentation engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Mechanical): The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Production) mechanical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Production) chemical: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in chemical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Production) petroleum: The aspirants should be holding a graduate degree in petroleum/applied petroleum engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• AEE (Reservoir): The aspirants should be holding a post-graduate degree in geology/chemistry/geophysics/mathematics/physics/petroleum technology (must have mathematice /physics at B Sc level) with minimum 60 per cent marks. Or,

Graduate degree in chemical engineering/petroleum/applied petroleum engineering with 60 per cent marks.

• Chemist: The aspirants should be post graduates in chemistry with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• Geologist: The aspirants should be post graduates in geology with minimum 60 per cent marks. Or,

M Sc or M Tech in petroleum geoscience/petroleum geology with minimum 60 per cent marks. Or,

M Tech in geological technology with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• Geophysicist (Surface/Wells): The aspirants should be post graduates in geophysics with minimum 60 per cent marks. Or,

M Tech in geophysics technology with minimum 60 per cent marks. Or,

Post graduates in physics and electronics with minimum 60 per cent marks.

• Materials Management Officer: The aspirants should be graduates in relevant disciplines with minimum 60 per cent marks

• Programming/Transport Officer: The aspirants should be graduates/post graduates in relevant disciplines with minimum 60 per cent marks.

ONGC Pay scale

• Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500 per month

• This will increase by 3 per cent per year

ONGC Selection procedure

• The selection will be made on the basis of their GATE 2018 scores.

• Selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.

ONGC Important dates

Online registration for recruitment: March/April 2018