On the job| Retail hires on the rise

September 25, 2020

The retail and allied sectors employed 36.3 million people in FY20, making them the second highest employment provider after agriculture.

retail sector, employment, jobs in retail sector, agricultureIn the next five years, retail is expected to add 9.2 million additional jobs and that will take the total to 45.5 million in FY25.

