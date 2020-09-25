On the job| Retail hires on the rise

The retail and allied sectors employed 36.3 million people in FY20, making them the second highest employment provider after agriculture.
In the next five years, retail is expected to add 9.2 million additional jobs and that will take the total to 45.5 million in FY25.
