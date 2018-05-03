On the hunt: Making it easier to search for jobs

It bring users the most comprehensive listing of jobs—this includes Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Talent Management Solutions, LinkedIn, Quezx, QuikrJobs, Shine.com, T-Jobs, TimesJobs, and Wisdomjobs.

Whether you are a student looking for a part-time job, a mobile service engineer looking to move to the next level of opportunities, or a teacher who wants to find work closer to home, finding the right job can be challenging. In order to improve the job search experience for users across India, Google has introduced an immersive new search experience that makes it easier to find relevant employment opportunities from many popular job listing websites, online classifieds, and companies. With the ability to narrow down results using smart filters, save listings, share them, and sign up for alerts, users can now access this experience in English on the Search app on Android and iOS, and in Google Search on the desktop and mobile.

To help the larger ecosystem of job providers, Google has also released open documentation, which will assist businesses, big or small, to make their job openings discoverable on this new search experience, using open structured schema.org web markup standards that Google supports.

Rajan Anandan, vice-president India & Southeast Asia, Google, said, “We know that people turn to search while looking for a job. In Q4 last year, we saw more than a 45% increase in the number of job search queries, and this number is continuously growing. However today, the job search experience is not always effective. On the other hand companies—especially SMEs—that are the largest job creators are often unable to make their listings discoverable. This new job search experience powered by our partners and our open platform approach attempts to bridge this gap.”

Now when users search for “jobs near me,” “jobs for freshers,” or similar job-seeking queries, they will see a special module that can be expanded to a more immersive experience. Clicking on any job in this listing opens an at-a-glance view of comprehensive information about the posting. From here, users can proceed to the job listing page on the partner’s website and apply there.