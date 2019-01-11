Ola teams up with Haryana government: Over 3,500 jobs on offer for 3 days

Source: Twitter

Collaborating with the government of Haryana, ride-hailing company Ola is conducting a three-day “Ola Bike Maha Rozgar Mela” in Gurugram. The move is focussed at creating employment opportunities for the youth of Haryana. Ola says it aims to create nearly 3,500 micro entrepreneurs.

The job fair will have bike manufacturers, service providers, Employment Office of Gurugram representatives and financial institutions under one roof to “enable entrepreneurial opportunities to thousands of bike drivers in the state.”

The Ola-led job fair will offer youths the opportunity to buy or lease new bikes. In addition, first-time entrepreneurs will also be able to convert their existing vehicles to yellow-board commercial vehicles. A lucky draw will also take place with prizes such as LED TVs and smartphones.

It must be noted that the event is aligned with the Haryana government’s program ‘Saksham Saarthi’, to enable and improve livelihood opportunities for the state’s youth.

In July 2018, the ride-hailing company had signed an MoU with Department of Employment, Government of Haryana to create 35,000 employment opportunities in Haryana under the ‘Saksham Saarthi” program.

The Ola Bike Mela is being held on January 10, 11, and 12 at the City Life Mall in Gurugram.

Ola Bike is a mobility option which enables first and last-mile connectivity in cities, which are mired by congested roads with low fares, and safety features such as mandatory ISI certified helmets, emergency button, 24/7 support for both, customers and driver-partners.

Speaking of the development, Pranav Mehta, Business Head at Ola said, “Haryana as one of our rapidly growing states has contributed significantly to the growth of the mobility economy in the country, specifically with pioneering modes of transport such as bike taxis. We have received a great response for Ola Bike from citizens in the state and are proud to announce our expansion to meet the growing demand here.”