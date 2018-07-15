Ola signs MoU with Haryana government; 35000 people likely to get job

Ola signs MoU with Haryana government

Ola, one of India’s largest ride-sharing companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of Employment, Haryana government. The move is expected to create 35,000 livelihood opportunities in the state. The MoU was signed at the launch of ‘Saksham Saarthi.’ ‘Saksham Saarthi’ is a part of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Saksham Haryana initiative. The scheme was rolled out last year in a bid to empower the young generation of the state through various skill development initiatives.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Vipul Goel, Minister of Industries and Commerce, Environment and Industrial Training and Nayab Saini, Minister of State, Labour and Employment (Independent Charge). Ola said the MoU reflects its commitment to accelerate the state government’s efforts of creating 2 lakh jobs.

Signing the MoU, Nayab Saini, MoS, Labour, Employment, Mines and Geology, said, ““The State Government has fixed a target to tap the employment potential for two lakh youth in the state by way of jobs in the Government and private sector as well as through self employment. Skill development is key to professional growth and we will thus, be working with various bodies, and companies like Ola to customise and upgrade the existing training infrastructure. Through ‘Saksham Saarthi’, the government will be able to mobilize the untapped potential of the youth in our state and support them in their journey towards entrepreneurship.”

Another minister of Haryana government, Vipul Goyal who is responsible for Minister for Skill Development and Industrial Training, Commerce and Environment, said, “Being one of India’s biggest industrial hubs, Haryana is growing at a massive pace. There are ample opportunities for our youth and through the right set of skills, a sustainable and respectable living is an achievable target. Under the leadership of our hon’ble Chief Minister, we are confident of achieving our target of 2 lakh job opportunities. We appreciate Ola’s efforts in supporting the Government’s vision and mission.”

Pranav Mehta, Director at Ola said Haryana is a key market for Ola. “We at Ola are committed to making a difference in all the states where we operate our services. Haryana is a key market for us, with cities such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Panchkula, etc. contributing significantly to our growth. Given the ease of doing business in the state, backed by progressive initiatives such as ‘Saksham Haryana’, we are proud to work with the Government of Haryana. In fact, all such efforts go a long way in contributing to the all -round development of the state and in the process also create thousands of entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth.”

Ola has its presence in five cities of Haryana namely Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala and Kurukshetra.