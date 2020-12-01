  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha SSSC Recruitment 2020: OSSSC issues notification for 6,432 Nursing Officer vacancies — check details

Updated: Dec 01, 2020 6:58 PM

Candidates can find the details of district-wise and category-wise vacancies, scale of pay/remuneration, age, eligibility and other terms and conditions on the official website of the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission – osssc.gov.in. (Representational image)

Odisha SSSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has issued a notification inviting applications for 6,432 Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can check the detailed Odisha SSSC notice on the official website – osssc.gov.in, and apply for the Odisha Nursing Officer posts there.

The OSSSC will only be receiving applications online. Candidates can access the complete job notification on this link – bit.ly/3oeWMZc.

Odisha SSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 – Important Dates:

Application for Nursing Officer vacancy begins: December 7, 2020.

Last date for registering online and submission of fees: December 24, 2020.

Last date for submission of Online Application: December 31, 2020.

Odisha SSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 – Age Limit:

Regarding the age limit for Odisha Nursing Officer post, candidates can log on to OSSSC’s official website – osssc.gov.in – for details. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government’s norms.

Odisha SSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 – Important Points:

Total number of vacancies: 6,432 posts on contractual basis in various establishments and eight medical college and hospitals under Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

Odisha SSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 – Eligibility:

1) The candidates must have a B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing degree from a university or institute recognised by the Indian nursing council; or,

2) The candidates must have a diploma in general nursing midwifery from an institute/board or council recognised by the Indian nursing council; or,

3) The candidates must have a B.Sc. (post-certificate)/post basic B.Sc. Nursing from an institute/board or council recognised by the Indian nursing council. Beside, they must also be registered as a nurse and midwife in the state or with the Indian nursing council.

Odisha SSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 – Salary, scale of pay/remuneration, conditions:

The candidates can find the details of district-wise and category-wise vacancies, scale of pay and remuneration, age limit and relaxation, eligibility and other terms and conditions on the official website of the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission – osssc.gov.in.

