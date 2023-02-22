Odisha Police Admit Card 2023 for constable civil services exam to be released today at opssb.nic.in – Details inside

Odisha Police Admit Card 2023: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha is going to release the constable civil services exam 2023 admit card today, February 22, 2023. The candidates applied for Odisha Police Recruitment 2022 exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website of OPSSB-opssb.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the written exam is scheduled to be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon on February 26 and the admit card for the same will be available from today onwards, February 22, 2023. The candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website for latest updates. Once released, the candidates will be able to access the download link at Odisha police State Selection Board at – https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/.

How to download Odisha Police Admit Card 2023 for constable civil services exam?

Visit the official website of OPSSB- opssb.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Odisha Police Admit Card 2023 for constable civil services exam’

Then, a login link will be appeared on the screen

Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button

Download Odisha Police Admit Card 2023 for constable civil services exam and save it for future reference

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 4790 vacancies of civil constable posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written Test followed by physical standard and physical efficiency Test (PET), driving test(Optional) and medical examination.