Odisha OTET exam 2019: Teacher eligibility tests to be conducted online

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 10:03 PM

The BSE is responsible to conduct the matriculation examinations for the Odia medium schools in the state every year along with the supplementary examinations.

odisha, otet, Odisha OTET exam, Odisha OTET exam date, Odisha OTET exam date 2019, Teacher eligibility test, Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test, jobs newsOdisha OTET exam 2019.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will conduct the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) online henceforth, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said here Friday. “The OTET, which are held twice in a year, will henceforth be conducted online,” Begum said adding that the test that was cancelled in January this year due to the question paper leak, will now be held in April this year after completion of the matriculation examination.

The BSE is responsible to conduct the matriculation examinations for the Odia medium schools in the state every year along with the supplementary examinations. Similarly, after the OTET was introduced in the year 2012 to identify the eligible teachers, the BSE had been holding the test.

This year, on January 16, while over one lakh candidates were writing the first paper of the OTET examination in over 250 centres, the images of the second paper questions went viral on social media.

Following this, the BSE was left with no option but to cancel the whole examination, putting the teacher aspirants red-faced.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Odisha OTET exam 2019: Teacher eligibility tests to be conducted online
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition