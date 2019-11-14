Odisha medical service recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancy announced; All you need to know

The application process to conclude- December 5, 2019 (Representational image)

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment on several posts of health officers. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at opsconline.gov.in to apply for the said post.

Important dates-

The application process to begin- November 16, 2019

The application process to conclude- December 5, 2019

Last date to submit application fee- December 9, 2019

Vacancy-

A total of 3,278 will be filled through this recruitment process. The vacancy has been listed for the post of Assistant Surgeons in Group-A of the Odisha Medical and health services Cadre under the health and family welfare department of the Government of Odisha.

Exam pattern-

The interested applicants need to appear for a written test. The questions will be based on MCQ (multiple-choice questions) format. The examination will take place in two cities- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The written examination will be of three hours. The candidates need to solve 200 questions within the given stipulated time. Each question will carry one mark.

Know the subject wise marks distribution-

1) Anatomy- 5 marks

2) Physiology- 5 marks

3) Biochemistry- 10 marks

4) Pharmacology- 10 marks

5) Pathology- 10 marks

6) Microbiology- 10 marks

7) F.M.T.- 15 marks

8) Community Medicine- 15 marks

9) Skin and VD- 5 marks

10) Radio-Diagnosis- 5 marks

11) Dental- 5 marks

12) Medicine- 25 marks

13) Paediatrics- 10 marks

14) Surgery- 20 marks

15) Orthopaedics- 10 marks

16) ENT- 5 marks

17) Ophthalmology- 5 marks

18) O and G- 20 marks

19) Anaesthesiology- 5 marks

20) Psychiatry- 5 marks

Educational Qualification-

Those candidates who are willing to apply need to have a certificate of MBBS or any equivalent degree from a recognised medical college or institutions affiliated by the Medical Council of India.

Application fee-

The interested applicants need to submit an application fee of Rs 500.

Age limit-

The minimum age limit has been capped at 21 years while the maximum age limit is 32 years.

Salary-

On selection, an individual will receive a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and others.