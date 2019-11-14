Odisha medical service recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancy announced; All you need to know

Those candidates who are willing to apply need to have a certificate of MBBS or any equivalent degree from a recognised medical college or institutions affiliated by the Medical Council of India.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment on several posts of health officers. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at opsconline.gov.in to apply for the said post.
Important dates-
The application process to begin- November 16, 2019
The application process to conclude- December 5, 2019
Last date to submit application fee- December 9, 2019
Vacancy-
A total of 3,278 will be filled through this recruitment process. The vacancy has been listed for the post of Assistant Surgeons in Group-A of the Odisha Medical and health services Cadre under the health and family welfare department of the Government of Odisha.
Exam pattern-
The interested applicants need to appear for a written test. The questions will be based on MCQ (multiple-choice questions) format. The examination will take place in two cities- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The written examination will be of three hours. The candidates need to solve 200 questions within the given stipulated time. Each question will carry one mark.
Know the subject wise marks distribution-
1) Anatomy- 5 marks
2) Physiology- 5 marks
3) Biochemistry- 10 marks
4) Pharmacology- 10 marks
5) Pathology- 10 marks
6) Microbiology- 10 marks
7) F.M.T.- 15 marks
8) Community Medicine- 15 marks
9) Skin and VD- 5 marks
10) Radio-Diagnosis- 5 marks
11) Dental- 5 marks
12) Medicine- 25 marks
13) Paediatrics- 10 marks
14) Surgery- 20 marks
15) Orthopaedics- 10 marks
16) ENT- 5 marks
17) Ophthalmology- 5 marks
18) O and G- 20 marks
19) Anaesthesiology- 5 marks
20) Psychiatry- 5 marks
Educational Qualification-
Those candidates who are willing to apply need to have a certificate of MBBS or any equivalent degree from a recognised medical college or institutions affiliated by the Medical Council of India.
Application fee-
The interested applicants need to submit an application fee of Rs 500.
Age limit-
The minimum age limit has been capped at 21 years while the maximum age limit is 32 years.
Salary-
On selection, an individual will receive a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and others.
