Odisha civil services’ exam on Oct 16

The Odisha Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that the preliminary examination of the civil services would be held on October 16.

In a notice, the OPSC said it decided to conduct the exam in five zones — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur — on the specified date, which falls on Sunday.

The timings for the two papers of general studies are 10 am and 1.30 pm respectively and the duration is 2 hours for each exam. The persons with disabilities will be given 40 minutes extra for each sitting, it said.

Admission certificates and instructions will be available on the OPSC website – https://www.opsc.gov.in – later.