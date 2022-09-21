scorecardresearch
Written by PTI
Odisha civil services’ exam on Oct 16
The timings for the two papers of general studies are 10 am and 1.30 pm respectively and the duration is 2 hours for each exam. (File/IE)

The Odisha Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that the preliminary examination of the civil services would be held on October 16.

In a notice, the OPSC said it decided to conduct the exam in five zones — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur — on the specified date, which falls on Sunday.

The timings for the two papers of general studies are 10 am and 1.30 pm respectively and the duration is 2 hours for each exam. The persons with disabilities will be given 40 minutes extra for each sitting, it said.

Admission certificates and instructions will be available on the OPSC website – https://www.opsc.gov.in – later. 

