NVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: 2200 vacancies notified, check qualification, last date, how to apply

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), for Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and for Principal. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at navodaya.gov.in.

A total of 2200 vacancies have been notified out of which, 584 for North Eastern Region and 1616 for other states. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted across the country for the selection of the candidates. However, the written exam for Principal Posts will be held in Delhi NCR only. Candidates who qualify for the test will be called for the interview round.



Candidates are advised to check the important dates and other details below before applying to the above vacancies. Let’s have a look.



NVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

NVS Teacher Notification Date: 1 July

NVS Teacher Online Application Starting Date: 2 July for other states; 09 July 2022 for NE States

NVS Teacher Online Registration Last Date: 22 July 2022 for other states; 29 July 2022 for NE States

NVS Teacher Exam Date: to be announced

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Principal – 78 Vacancies (12 for other states, 66 for NE)

PGT – 691 Vacancies (397 for other states, 294 for NE)

TGT – 819 Vacancies (683 for other states, 136 for NE)

TGT (Third Language) – 343 other states only

Music Teacher – 43 Vacancies (33 for other states, 10 for NE)

Art Teacher- 57 vacancies (43 for other states, 14 for NE)

PET Male – 44 vacancies (21 for other states, 23 for NE)

PET Female – 47 vacancies (31 for other states, 16 for NE)

Librarian – 78 vacancies (53 for other states, 25 for NE)

NVS Teacher Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Principal – Max 50 Yrs

PGT – Max 40 Yrs

TGT – Max 35 Yrs

Music Teacher – Max 35 Yrs

Art Teacher – Max 35 Yrs

PET – Max 35 Yrs

Librarian – Max 35 Yrs

How much salary will be provided for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2022?

Principal – Rs. 78800-209200

TGT – Rs. 44900-142400

PGT – 47600-151100

Miscellaneous Teacher – Rs. 44900-14240



What is the eligibility criteria for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2022?



Candidates holding the teaching qualification (PG with 60% marks and B.Ed or equivalent OR Bachelor Hons with 50% marks in all concerned subjects, 12th and 4 years Diploma in any discipline, B.P.Ed, etc.) are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for more details regarding qualification, experience in the concerned field.



How to apply for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2022?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya i.e. navodaya.gov.in.

2. Navigate the link to ‘Recruitment’.

3. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Link to apply for various Teaching posts in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23’.

4. Now, fill up the application form carefully and submit the application form.

5. Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

How much application fee is required to pay for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2022?

Candidates are required to pay the application fee online at navodaya.gov.in. Each post has a different application fee amount. Candidates can check the post-wise application fee below.



Principle – Rs.2000/-

PGT – Rs.1800/-

TGT and Miscellaneous Teacher – Rs.1500/-