NVS recruitment 2022 exam dates out for teaching posts; detailed schedule here

This exam is being done to recruit various teaching posts including Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), for miscellaneous categories of teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian), principal and other posts for direct recruitment drive for 2022-23, special recruitment drive 2022-2023 for north eastern region and limited departmental examination (LDE) 2022- 23. 

Written by FE Careers
Updated:
The candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of NVS – navaodaya.gov.in. (File)

NVS recruitment 2022 exam dates: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the detailed schedule for recruitment exams to be held for various teaching posts. The candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of NVS – navaodaya.gov.in. 

According to the schedule released by NVS, the online exam for various teaching staff posts will be conducted between November 27 and December 1. This exam is being done to recruit various teaching posts including Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), for miscellaneous categories of teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian), principal and other posts for direct recruitment drive for 2022-23, special recruitment drive 2022-2023 for north eastern region and limited departmental examination (LDE) 2022- 23. 

The date of releasing the admit card is yet to be disclosed by the board. The candidates have been advised to click on the official website for latest updates. Once, NVS admit card for teaching staff is released, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website using their credentials on the official website. No separate admit card will be issued by the board as per notice. 

NVS recruitment 2022 exam pattern

The exam paper will have 150 questions for 150 marks and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The marking scheme for each exam is as follows.

NVS TGT PGT and Miscellaneous Teacher Exam Pattern

SubjectNumber of QuestionsTotal MarksDuration
General Awareness10103 hours
Reasoning Ability2020
Knowledge of ICT1010
Teaching Aptitude1010
Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy8080
Language Competency Test (General English -10 , General Hindi -10)2020
150150

NVS Principal Exam Pattern

SubjectNumber of QuestionsTotal MarksDuration
General Awareness20203 hours
Reasoning & Numeric Ability1010
Language Competency Test (General English and Genera2020
Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as onNVS website under Recruitment Heading)5050
Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVSwebsite under Recruitment Heading)5050
Total150150

A total of 2200 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 584 vacancies are for 584 for North Eastern Region and 1616 for other states. 

