NVS recruitment 2022 exam dates out for teaching posts; detailed schedule here

NVS recruitment 2022 exam dates: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the detailed schedule for recruitment exams to be held for various teaching posts. The candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of NVS – navaodaya.gov.in.

According to the schedule released by NVS, the online exam for various teaching staff posts will be conducted between November 27 and December 1. This exam is being done to recruit various teaching posts including Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), for miscellaneous categories of teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian), principal and other posts for direct recruitment drive for 2022-23, special recruitment drive 2022-2023 for north eastern region and limited departmental examination (LDE) 2022- 23.

The date of releasing the admit card is yet to be disclosed by the board. The candidates have been advised to click on the official website for latest updates. Once, NVS admit card for teaching staff is released, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website using their credentials on the official website. No separate admit card will be issued by the board as per notice.

NVS recruitment 2022 exam pattern

The exam paper will have 150 questions for 150 marks and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The marking scheme for each exam is as follows.

NVS TGT PGT and Miscellaneous Teacher Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General Awareness 10 10 3 hours Reasoning Ability 20 20 Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy 80 80 Language Competency Test (General English -10 , General Hindi -10) 20 20 150 150 NVS Principal Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General Awareness 20 20 3 hours Reasoning & Numeric Ability 10 10 Language Competency Test (General English and Genera 20 20 Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as onNVS website under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVSwebsite under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Total 150 150

A total of 2200 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 584 vacancies are for 584 for North Eastern Region and 1616 for other states.