NVS Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1,616 posts – How to apply

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for 1,616 posts. While interested candidates may apply till the end of July 2022, they may do so through the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Among the pots that the commission is looking to fill up include Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and principals.

How to apply:

* Candidates may first visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

* Once in the home page, they can click on the link for the recruitment linked to NVS.

* After this, a new window will open.

* Candidates will be required to fill in their details relating to personal, examination, education and professional

* Now candidates are required to save their application forms

* After saving, candidates are required to download their application form

* They are required to keep their application forms safe for future use.

Candidates looking to apply for posts of principal may note that they are required to pay Rs 2,000 application fees. Similarly, those looking for PGT posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800 , while those applying for TGT and Miscellaneous Category Teachers will be required to pay Rs 1,500 each.

The NVS is looking to fill up 1026 posts of TGT), 397 posts of PGT, 181 posts of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers and 12 vacant posts of principals.Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performances in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interviews.

Candidates looking to apply must have done their graduation or post graduation with 50 percent marks in relevant subjects. Those looking for Principal, TGT and PGT teachers must have completed BEd. Similarly for posts of art teacher, music teacher, librarian or PRT teacher, candidates must have earned their degree or diploma in relevant subjects.